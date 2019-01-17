AbdulRazaq made this known on Thursday in Ilorin at the APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin.

According to him, the Ishola Balogun-Fulani group, which had come for the peace accord at the Kwara office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) left hurriedly minutes before the commencement of the meeting.

“Balogun-Fulani people came to the peace accord but were sent away. This reaffirms our position that we are the true members of the APC.

“The other ones are just doing the bidding of their masters in the PDP.

“The whole world now knows who the authentic candidate is. We are the only one known to the INEC as that event shows,” AbdulRazaq said.

He also announced the appointment of three directors-general to coordinate his campaign across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We have decided to do things differently by appointing three DGs, each representing each of the senatorial districts.

“We hereby announce Ambassador Yahaya Seriki as the DG for Kwara Central,” AbdulRazaq added.

He said the remaining DGs would be unveiled at the stakeholders’ meetings to be held in their zones.

The APC candidate, therefore, called on party members and leaders to work as one team to wrestle power from the PDP, praising Kwarans for the massive acceptance of his aspiration and messages.

“Our campaigns have been peaceful and our people have bought into our ‘O To Ge’ movement.

“The response of our opponents has been to attack our rallies. But we will not fall for their bait. We will not derail because we are bonafide citizens of Kwara,” AbdulRazaq added.