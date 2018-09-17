news

Presidential aspirant, Olasubomi Okeowo, has rubbished reports that he has dropped his ambition to contest in the 2019 presidential election, stating clearly that he's still in the race.

The aspirant was widely reported to have dropped out of the race three weeks ago based on an Instagram post in which he apologised for certain controversial statements he made during his appearance on "On The Couch" anchored by entertainer, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, and journalist, Laila Johnson-Salami.

Okeowo had received backlash for his performance during the interview as he described Nigerians as a "people of wastage" incapable of producing anything.

During an interview with Pulse last week, Okeowo said the reports about dropping out of the race are untrue.

"I never dropped out. I'm still running," he said.

When asked to clarify the uncharitable comments he made during that interview, the presidential aspirant said he was taken out of context and was merely commenting on the country's stifling environment.

He said, "I think I was taken out of context. What I meant was that in this kind of environment we find ourselves, no electricity, infrastructures are dead, basically nothing is happening here, how can we possibly produce and what can we possibly produce.

"As a politician, any backlash you get, you have to stick by it. I won't say it was justified, I won't say it wasn't justified; whatever my people deem fit for me, I'll take it the way it comes.

"But one important factor, which I have to talk about is that I learnt a lot. In fact, I'll tell you, I'm most grateful for that controversy because it gave me an opportunity to learn a whole lot of what our youths and our people out there are feeling and what their mindsets are.

"I can't imagine how I could have gone round the country to have heard from people like that. And I took my time to listen, read all the comments, I replied some and I used some to set up my platform. To be honest, I learnt a lot. I'm really grateful for it."

Nigeria needs leaders like me - Okeowo

Okeowo told Pulse that he became a politician and decided to run for president because Nigeria lacks leaders who know how to solve the country's problems.

He said, "There's a dearth of ideas in Nigeria as we speak. If you look at how the country has been run and where we've found ourselves till date, it's most unfortunate people can't see what the problems of the people are.

"So I, maybe because of my background and because of where I've been and a little bit of the stuff I've learnt and also by divine speaking, I think it's high time for people like us to get into the post of leadership."

While Okeowo believes that incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, is a good man, he also thinks it's time for the 75-year-old to step aside and allow the younger generation of Nigerians to take the country into the future.

He said, "The president is a good man. I have nothing against his person. Don't forget that he's one of the founding fathers of this country. They paid the prices for us to have a nation. He's been in the military over the years.

"But, maybe it's his own personal conviction or somebody advising him, he needs to know that people are dying in the country today."

Okeowo is contesting for the presidency on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The party will elect its presidential flag bearer on October 6, 2018.