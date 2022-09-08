RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I’m still in APC, no plans to join PDP – Adamawa Chairman

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the embattled Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa, says he is still a card carrying member of the party.

He dismissed the report as malicious, baseless, unfounded and misleading, adding that he was still the chairman of the party in the state.

“I’m the substantive chairman of APC in Adamawa. I cannot jettisoned the party l laboured to build.

“The concocted lies are the handiwork of those in romance with the ruling PDP, no amount of campaign of calumny and blackmail will deter me as the chairman of the party.

“I thank my colleagues, especially the executive members for their loyalty and support towards the survival of the party,” he said.

He said the party was prepared to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections, adding, “we will not succumb to diversionary tactics of mischief makers.”

