I'm sorry – Wike seeks forgiveness over backing Fubara for Rivers Governor

Ima Elijah

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
Rivers Governor Siminalye Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike
Wike made this revelation during a thanksgiving service organised by the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, in Omoku on Sunday, January 14, 2023.

Wike, who had been a vocal supporter of Fubara, admitted to regretting his actions in urging other governorship aspirants, including Obuah, to step down for the current governor.

In a straightforward and remorseful tone, the FCT Minister disclosed his sentiments before the congregation.

"I regret every action I took in ensuring that Siminalayi Fubara became the governor of Rivers State," Wike confessed.

He further admitted to pleading with Obuah and other PDP aspirants to step aside for Fubara, a move that he now acknowledges was a mistake.

During the thanksgiving event, Wike specifically addressed the people of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, asking for their forgiveness for not supporting their son, Obuah, in his gubernatorial ambition.

Despite the former PDP chairman's support, Wike expressed remorse for denying him the opportunity he desired.

Wike acknowledged Obuah's generosity and forgiving heart, stating the importance of admitting mistakes in leadership.

"Leadership is all about firmness, it's all about courage, it's all about transparency. When a leader takes a decision that is wrong, nothing stops that leader from coming back to say, 'I am sorry for that decision I took," Wike asserted.

The FCT Minister also highlighted the longstanding relationship he shared with Obuah since 2004 when the latter became the Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government during Wike's second tenure. Despite the painful treatment Obuah received from the then government, Wike commended his loyalty and obedience to decisions made.

"In 2023, if you look at those whom ordinarily I should support for governorship, Go Round (Obuah) should be one of them in the forefront," Wike declared.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

