ADVERTISEMENT
I'm relieved Tinubu, Shettima are succeeding Buhari - Zulum

Nurudeen Shotayo

Zulum said he will seriously miss the massive support he received from President Buhari in administering Borno State.

Zulum made this known while speaking at a Sallah lunch he hosted for his predecessor and Vice president-elect at the Government House in Maiduguri on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Describing what the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s victory in the February 25, 2023, presidential election meant to him, Zulum said he felt relieved that the duo of Tinubu and Shettima would be stepping in after Buhari's exit.

Though he said he would greatly miss the huge support the outgoing President has given him in administering Borno State, the governor is convinced that the President-elect and his vice will be equally helpful.

Zulum said: “It is one of my greatest joys that here today, HE Senator Kashim Shettima is sitting in our midst as the Vice President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria waiting to be sworn in. It has been one of my prayers since I was sworn in as governor in 2019.

“On a different occasion, President Buhari has lamented that nobody is as supportive as it should be in addressing the problems faced in Borno State. It is true that this has been one of my nightmares.

"Insha Allah in the next four years to come I have with me a brother, and indeed a boss that will support me and support the government and people of Borno State. We have incoming President Bola Tinubu who dearly loves Borno State and shares our pains”.

It would be recalled that Zulum had, during his reelection victory speech, described President Buhari as his greatest pillar of support throughout his nearly four years in office.

He said the president's support came in form of a relentless fight against Boko Haram and numerous humanitarian and developmental interventions in Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

