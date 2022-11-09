RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'm one of you - Bauchi Governor tells Wike's G5 group

Nurudeen Shotayo

Mohammed said he shares something in common with the five aggrieved PDP governors.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed with the G5 governors.

This is as he disclosed that he has a strong connection with the group popularly known as the G5, claiming they have something in common.

Mohammed made this known when Wike led his colleagues to visit him in Bauchi State on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Pulse reports that the G5 governors, comprising Wike, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State have been on a warpath with the presidential candidate of the, Atiku Abubakar.

The visit comes barely 24 hours after Mohammed met with Atiku in Abuja to iron out issues concerning the party's campaign activities in Bauchi State.

The Governor had written a letter to the party to inform them of the anti-party activities against him by those in charge of the PDP presidential campaign in his state.

Meanwhile, the G5 governors said they visited Mohammed to show solidarity and fraternity over his ordeals in his re-election bid.

The governors in attendance were Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi, while Makinde was said to be in the United States.

Speaking at the event, the host governor expressed his happiness to receive the visiting party.

Mohammed's word: The governors of G5, they called themselves ‘Integrity Group’. I am supposed to be with them but they excommunicated me for some reason best known to them. But I am highly connected with them, each and every one of them. There is no day that I don’t call to speak with each of them.

Because in politics, you go with the people that you share something in common with. The presidency that we ran where my brother was defeated and he defeated me has brought us close. Of course, at the Governors’ forum, one thing I appreciate about them is that they look at your challenges. Even though they are not running for a second term, they are always worried.

We have something in common. They know that I have challenges of anti-party, challenges of some treachery and mischief and of course politics is about all these but when you know that you have people behind you, of that stature and that calibre you feel fulfilled.”

I'm one of you - Bauchi Governor tells Wike's G5 group

