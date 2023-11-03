ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

Ima Elijah

Senator Ali Ndume dismisses Senate rift.

Ali Ndume and Godswil Akpabio [PG]
Ali Ndume and Godswil Akpabio [PG]

Recommended articles

During the interview on Friday, November 03, 2023, Ndume stated his seniority over Akpabio and his willingness to offer advice on Senate matters.

Ndume, speaking candidly, asserted, "I'm older than Akpabio and can advise him on issues of the Senate. I was the DG campaign of Akpabio, so by virtue of my position, I was his number one supporter and marketer to become the Senate President."

He continued, "We can disagree to agree, but not to fight. Myself and Akpabio are colleagues; we have the same interest."

ADVERTISEMENT

The tension between Akpabio and Ndume came to public attention in October when a heated exchange between the two senators escalated into a shouting match on the floor of the Senate. The disagreement grew to a point where Ndume walked out of the Senate session.

Despite the incident, Ndume stressed that their professional relationship was intact, based on their shared goals and interests within the Senate.

He expressed his commitment to resolving disagreements through dialogue, stating the importance of mutual respect and cooperation among colleagues.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the 2023 presidential election [PDP]

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Nyesom Wike and Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]

PDP breaks silence as Wike, Fubara meet Tinubu at Presidential Villa, Abuja

Bello and his dad, Nasir El-Rufai

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions