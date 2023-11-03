I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

During the interview on Friday, November 03, 2023, Ndume stated his seniority over Akpabio and his willingness to offer advice on Senate matters.

Ndume, speaking candidly, asserted, "I'm older than Akpabio and can advise him on issues of the Senate. I was the DG campaign of Akpabio, so by virtue of my position, I was his number one supporter and marketer to become the Senate President."

He continued, "We can disagree to agree, but not to fight. Myself and Akpabio are colleagues; we have the same interest."

Background

The tension between Akpabio and Ndume came to public attention in October when a heated exchange between the two senators escalated into a shouting match on the floor of the Senate. The disagreement grew to a point where Ndume walked out of the Senate session.

Despite the incident, Ndume stressed that their professional relationship was intact, based on their shared goals and interests within the Senate.