I’m not Sick – Atiku reacts to Viral ‘limping’ Video

In a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the Popular Politician is said to be in ‘good and robust health’.

The statement read; “Our attention has been drawn to a report and a video in a section of the media purporting to be of an “ailing” Atiku Abubakar being helped strapped to his car seatbelt by an aide.”

“Nothing can be further from the truth. For the records, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in robust good health.”

“We would not ordinarily have responded to this mischief, but for the impression that it will create in the minds of Nigerians which is exactly the objective of the purveyors of this fake news.

“Recall that the former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the PDP was in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on Thursday for the grand rally of the PDP ahead of weekend’s election and victory of its governorship candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

“It is important to note that protective operations encompasses all measures being put in place to ensure extreme safety of a VIP both on foot movements, static, and on motion.

“It is the responsibility of the head of Atiku's security to ensure his safety before the convoy commences any movement. Since VIP movement entails protective driving, securing a VIP before embarking on any type of journey be it short or long distance cannot be over emphasised. The overriding consideration at all times is the safety of Atiku Abubakar.