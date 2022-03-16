I'm not going to do the Olympic: Tinubu reiterates he's fit for presidency

Tinubu restated this on Wednesday, March 15, 2022, when he was addressing the House of Representatives Caucus of the APC in Abuja.

He thanked the lawmakers for their show of support towards his presidential ambition, and singled out the Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, for leading some members to visit him in London during his medical trip.

Tinubu declared that he now feels healthier after his knee replacement surgery adding that the 'pains' and 'aches' have now gone.

He noted that he's travelled from Sokoto to Zamfara states for consultations just to make sure he gets the necessary supports for his presidential bid.

He said he's in great physical condition for the top job saying, 'I'm not going to do the Olympic.'

Recall that the former Governor of Lagos State had earlier declared that he needed more psychological strength than physical fitness for the presidential job.

He said this when he visited the Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Olanipekun, to inform him of his political ambition on Friday, February 25, 2022.

He said, “I didn’t apply for a job as a bricklayer. The job I’m applying for requires a brain. I’m not sick. I only repaired my knee. I’m not applying for the relay race and I’m not a horse. I have the quality to serve and make Nigeria great. I want to serve my country. I have the brain."

Tinubu also had a similar meeting with APC Senators as he continues to rally his base ahead of the party's National Convention and primaries.