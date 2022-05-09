I’m most credible PDP presidential aspirant – Gov. Bala Mohammed

The governor called on delegates to support him at the forthcoming primary election of the party as the most credible candidate among the aspirants.

“My gospel is that we should come together, irrespective of who emerged. But I have presented myself as one of the most credible candidates for the election.

“We need to close ranks and ensure that PDP is back to power. This is because we have the experience and knowledge to fix Nigeria.

“That does not mean that we are shutting anybody from the south. Whoever emerges, either from north or south, we are ready to support him,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed has been touring the country to woo delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

He said his antecedents and credentials spoke volumes.

The governor said that the PDP had over the years practiced power zoning and called on agitators of power shift to the southern part of the country not to regard the issue as monopolistic.

“The power shift is not going to be monopolistic zoning because zoning has been done many times in the PDP,’’ he said.

According to him, the northern part of the country feels that it is its turn to retain power since deceased President Musa Yar’Adua died having spent only two years in power.

“Out of the 16 years that the PDP spent in power, 14 years was spent by southerners and we have supported them as patriots and leaders.

“I have discussed so many issues, especially on zoning, party supremacy, need for love, harmony and the problem of APC which should be avoided,’’ he said.