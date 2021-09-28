I'm glad to be where I'm now - FFK on teaming up with APC

Fani-Kayode visited Kalu, alongside the Majority Leader, House of Representatives Alhassan Doguwa, and a member of the House of Representatives Sani Maruf at Kalu’s Aso Villa residence.

Fani-kayode recounted the friendship ties with Kalu which spans over 40 years.

He said his decision to join the APC was a right one and the best way to move the country forward.

Fani-kayode said: “I remember our very first encounter many years ago.

“We have been talking throughout and you have shown me so much friendship, the cause we are taking is the best way to move our country forward.

“Honestly speaking we are brothers for over 40 years which many people don’t know, I am glad to be where I am now.

“We will do all we can to move the party forward, to build bridges in this country across all lines and to ensure Nigeria is together, you are one of the great architects of our country. It’s a privilege for me to be here once again."

In his response, Kalu thanked Fani-kayode for the visit.

He said he has always asked him to join the APC and he is glad he eventually did.