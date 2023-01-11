I’m confident Atiku will win in South-West — Eddy Olafeso

Olafeso said that the confidence was not borne out of arrogance or wishful thinking, but because of the people’s overwhelming support for the PDP.

“The number of people that came out for the Jan. 4 Freedom Walk for Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan, Oyo State, was massive and “it shows the readiness of the South-west people to support the presidential candidate of PDP.

“So, we are not afraid. We are going to win the South-West, and we are going to win far better than we did in 2019.

“We are aware and we are conscious that the South-West is the battleground for Feb. 25, election, but PDP is ready because our leaders are ready, members of the party are ready even the citizens are ready to say goodbye to APC,” he said.

Olafeso also said that the party was more united now than before, adding that the party’s candidates from the senate down to the assembly members understand that their destiny and future depend on the victory of Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the G5 governors’ grievances, Olafeso said that “the number of governors any party has, either in the South-West or in the country, would not determine the party’s success at the polls.

According to him, the current face-off between some governors and the presidential candidate of the PDP cannot jeopardise the party’s success because we have survived the worst and we are moving on to the best.

“I have constantly said that the opinions of the governors are not necessarily the opinions of the people because the governors too will be judged based on their performances in their states.

“So, it’s not the number of the governors that will make you to win the election, it is the people. And thank God for technology, BVAS is coming to speak while the era of snatching ballot papers or boxes has gone

“Many people will be hospitalised due to shock long after the Feb. 25 general elections because it is the votes of individuals that is important and not the number of the governors a party has,” he said.

The PDP Chieftain said that he has confidence in the ability and competence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible election and appealed to Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar for the betterment of the country.

“Hope is coming, Atiku is coming because he has covenanted with the Nigerian people on restructuring, devolving power to the grassroots, improving on education and better management of our resources, among others.