I'm coming back - 72-year-old ex-gov picks APC forms to contest Edo poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osunbor said his supporters, well-wishers and all people of goodwill across Edo and beyond would be elated and relieved to see him return to the government house.

Osunbor said this on Thursday in Abuja at the APC National Secretariat when he spoke with newsmen after picking the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osunbor was elected as the state governor in April 2007, but his election was quashed by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which declared it invalid on March 20, 2008.

He said that he left his footprint in the area of infrastructure, civil service reforms, health and education sectors during his short stay at the government house.

Osunbor said that the September 21 governorship election was a must-win for the APC, as the party could not afford to lose.

“For many of us, this coming election is a must-win for Edo, no impediment, no matter how contrived and from whatever source, can stop our great party: APC from reclaiming Edo in 2024.

“The mistakes which made APC lose the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020 must not be allowed to afflict us a second time.

“For APC as a party, Edo is a low-hanging fruit.

“We must not lose this opportunity to reclaim it with me as a candidate, my popularity and acceptability spread across the three Senatorial Districts of Edo and even beyond APC,” he said.

He added that the people of the state were yearning for good governance and desired to see its resources being used to develop it and transform the lives of its people for the better.

“I want to go there to be able to positively impact the people of Edo.

"They are waiting to give me a resounding victory in the Sept. 21 governorship election.

“They remember very well my excellent performance as governor for over 17 months from 2007 to 2008.

“They want to see me back in Osadebe Avenue as governor, hence I have christened my manifesto: The Rebirth of Edo for Excellence.

“Now we have taken the first step, we will not look back, rather, we are looking forward to the direct primaries promised us by the leadership of the party,” he said.

Osunbor expressed confidence that the party’s primaries would be free, fair and credible.

He promised to give priority to infrastructure development, electricity, education and healthcare if given the mandate by the people.

He added that contrary to media reports, he had a cordial relationship with Adams Oshiohmole one of the party’s leaders in Edo and its former national chairman and Edo governor.

Osunbor said he believed in zoning and rotating of political offices in the state, adding that such practice inculcates a sense of unity, oneness and belonging.

“Those saying am too old for the job, should come to challenge me on a race or press-up, it is all about how healthy you are, not about age.

“Am as healthy as any young man, if you doubt it, come less take a work,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

