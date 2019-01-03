State House of Assembly only female candidate seeking to represent Oredo West Constituency, Miss Charity Idahosa, says she is being sexually harassed by men over her ambition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idahosa, contesting under the platform of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), made the allegation in a chat with newsmen in Benin on Thursday.

She described the experience as frustrating, and a recurring negative trend against women in politics.

“Well it has been mixed feelings. I came into politics with the desire to make a change and contribute my quota to the development of Oredo West constituency.

“It will be shocking to note that people I had looked up to for support often asked for sexual gratification before giving their support and for me it absurd and unacceptable.”

The MAJA party candidate who declined to mention names added: “I know this may sound funny but it is real.

“There are a lot of women out there that cannot speak out on some of their unpleasant encounters and experiences.

“I think it is time for Nigeria women to rise against this trend. We need to be protected and supported.”

The MAJA candidate, however, vowed to remain undaunted in her desire to contest the state assembly election in spite of the frustration and lack of support.

Idahosa stressed that female candidates require a law to protect them from all forms of harassment in the pursuit of their political ambitions.