I'm anxious for your success, Buhari tells Andy Uba

Mr Femi Adesina, the president's spokesman, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, quoted the president as saying, "I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck.

"I'm anxious for your success, and will closely follow."

The candidate was accompanied to the event by the Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

Uzodinma is also the Chairman, Campaign Council for the Anambra November gubernatorial election.

Others at the presidential villa with the candidate were Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; and George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

In his remarks, Buni said the APC had been receiving new entrants daily from Anambra, citing the recent decamping of Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emodi.

He said, "Anambra is ripe for us, and we will work together for victory."

In his remarks, Uzodinma, as Chairman of the Campaign Council, assured the President that the message of the APC would be taken to the people of Anambra 'which will translate to victory for us in November'.

He also thanked the president for making the job easier saying, "Because of the integrity and honour you have in Nigeria.

"Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people come into our party today because of it.

"By the grace of God, we will be successful," said Uzodinma.

Buni, who also spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting, said the APC was waxing stronger in Anambra with the recent defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"So, that tells you how ready we are and how APC is growing and waxing stronger in Anambra state and that’s how we are sure of victory come November 2021," he added.

According to him, efforts are on to settle the differences among aggrieved members of the party in the state, saying already a committee had been set up for that purpose.

He said, "We have a committee to that effect that is working hard to bring all our members together in Anambra for us to have one united family to face the election and we are sure of victory.

"Many people are crossing over to APC since after our gubernatorial primaries, and that attest to Mr President's performance, especially when you see the infrastructure he is putting in place across the country, and especially in the south east.

"You know, the ongoing Second Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha roads and the rest of other infrastructures that are being put in place by Mr President are part of what is attracting many people to the party coupled with the fact that APC has produced a candidate that is acceptable to Anambra.

"The entrance of Sen. Joy Emordi and Sen. Stella Oduah is a boost to the party in Anambra.

"So, you can see by yourself that APC is accepted in Anambra and by the grace of God, we are going to win the election," he added.

Uzodinma, who also spoke to the correspondents, dismissed the assertion that politics was tearing the Uba family apart.

He, however, posited that APC as a political family would ensure victory at the poll in Anambra.

The governor said, "The business of winning a state election cannot be achieved by one family, no matter how united or how strong that family is.

"But as it concerns the Uba family, we have a reconciliation committee, consultation is ongoing. But when we talk about family here, the political family is APC.

"You may be a biological brother but you are not a member of my party, so you are not my brother politically speaking.