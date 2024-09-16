ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

Segun Adeyemi

This exchange underscores the tensions and differing perspectives within Nigeria’s political landscape as the country gears up for the 2027 elections.

L-R: Peter Obi and Aisha Yesufu. [Facebook]
L-R: Peter Obi and Aisha Yesufu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a viral video released on Monday, September 16, Yesufu declared that she would actively campaign against Obi if he were to become vice president under another candidate.

“Yesufu questioned the recurring trend of expecting the best candidates to settle for secondary roles.

“Why must we always ask the most capable to be second in line?” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu hits back at Abure, asks him to account for LP campaign funds

This warning comes in response to recent reports of Obi expressing a willingness to serve as vice president if the opportunity arose with a more qualified candidate.

Obi had previously stated his openness to collaborating with other politicians, including Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for the betterment of Nigeria.

“I’m ready to collaborate with anyone focused on improving the lives of Nigerians.

“If that means being a vice president to someone who can do the job better, I’m open to it,” Obi noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

However, Obi clarified these statements on Saturday via his official X account, denying any intention to serve as vice president.

“I have never stated any desire to be vice president in 2027,” Obi said, denouncing claims as propaganda.

“My focus remains on addressing Nigeria’s immediate issues like hunger and insecurity, not on future elections.”

This exchange underscores the tensions and differing perspectives within Nigeria’s political landscape as the country gears up for the 2027 elections.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

Fresh twist as SDP, Accord Party merges ahead of Edo guber poll

Fresh twist as SDP, Accord Party merges ahead of Edo guber poll

Jonathan’s ex-media aide sued for ₦5bn in defamation case

Jonathan’s ex-media aide sued for ₦5bn in defamation case

Edo 2024: Voters told to ignore fear-mongering amidst peace accord debate

Edo 2024: Voters told to ignore fear-mongering amidst peace accord debate

Marketers decry Dangote petrol prices exceeding cost of imported fuel

Marketers decry Dangote petrol prices exceeding cost of imported fuel

Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

UNIPORT debunks reports of student deaths from alleged cult clash on campus

UNIPORT debunks reports of student deaths from alleged cult clash on campus

Imo Police thwart attack on divisional HQ, neutralise 3 assailants

Imo Police thwart attack on divisional HQ, neutralise 3 assailants

Abuja Delivery Van Union calls on Wike to end extortion over haulage permits

Abuja Delivery Van Union calls on Wike to end extortion over haulage permits

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll