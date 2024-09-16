I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

In a viral video released on Monday, September 16, Yesufu declared that she would actively campaign against Obi if he were to become vice president under another candidate.

“Yesufu questioned the recurring trend of expecting the best candidates to settle for secondary roles.

“Why must we always ask the most capable to be second in line?” she said.

This warning comes in response to recent reports of Obi expressing a willingness to serve as vice president if the opportunity arose with a more qualified candidate.

Obi had previously stated his openness to collaborating with other politicians, including Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for the betterment of Nigeria.

“I’m ready to collaborate with anyone focused on improving the lives of Nigerians.

“If that means being a vice president to someone who can do the job better, I’m open to it,” Obi noted.

However, Obi clarified these statements on Saturday via his official X account, denying any intention to serve as vice president.

“I have never stated any desire to be vice president in 2027,” Obi said, denouncing claims as propaganda.

“My focus remains on addressing Nigeria’s immediate issues like hunger and insecurity, not on future elections.”