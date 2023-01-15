ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'll revamp Ajaokuta, fix other challenges - Atiku assures Kogi voters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said if Kogi people would vote for him in the February Presidential poll, the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and other challenges of the people would be solved and made history.

I'll revamp Ajaokuta, fix other challenges - Atiku assures Kogi voters. [Twitter:Atiku Abubakar]
I'll revamp Ajaokuta, fix other challenges - Atiku assures Kogi voters. [Twitter:Atiku Abubakar]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The PDP Presidential Candidate, who was accompanied by his running mate, Dr Ifeayi Okowa and other PDP stalwarts in the state, described Kogi as a PDP state.

“I understand APC came and deceived you in 2015 for your votes only to be put in terrible situations. But I’m assuring you that if you vote me and PDP, you won’t regret it.

“If you vote for me this time, the comatose Ajaokuta Steel Complex and other challenges of yours will be things of the past.

“I want to assure that there will be no more salary arrears and will give jobs and businesses, to do away with idleness and suffering

“Spending months without anything doing after university graduation will be a thing of the past as we intend to invest $10 million to launch young men into enterprises/businesses,” he assured.

Abubakar added, “we are here not to deceive you because we are serious with this campaign for your votes to enable us deliver good governance to you if you elect PDP into office this 2023.”

Earlier, the State Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC), Alh Ibrahim Wada, received scores of returnees led by Mr Simon Achuba, former Deputy Governor to Yahaya Bello.

Asuba, however, told the crowd that he and other returnees had to leave the ruling APC because it failed to fulfill its promises to Kogi people.

“Today Kogi is faced with many challenges, which include salary arrears, poverty, insecurity and unemployment amongst others

“We want Nigeria to be rescued and moving forward again for the good of all Nigerians,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Many feared dead as truck carrying over 70 PDP supporters crashes

Many feared dead as truck carrying over 70 PDP supporters crashes

20,000 members dump APC for PDP in Bauchi State

20,000 members dump APC for PDP in Bauchi State

I'll revamp Ajaokuta, fix other challenges - Atiku assures Kogi voters

I'll revamp Ajaokuta, fix other challenges - Atiku assures Kogi voters

Unsolicited calls to voters won’t stop your defeat - Adelabu tells Makinde

Unsolicited calls to voters won’t stop your defeat - Adelabu tells Makinde

Buhari approves establishment of skill acquisition institute in Borno

Buhari approves establishment of skill acquisition institute in Borno

El-Rufai empowers Kaduna women with N600m in 7 years

El-Rufai empowers Kaduna women with N600m in 7 years

Don’t vote for tribe, vote for character – Obi tells Ondo voters

Don’t vote for tribe, vote for character – Obi tells Ondo voters

Civil war: Buhari, Lawan, others honour fallen heroes in Abuja

Civil war: Buhari, Lawan, others honour fallen heroes in Abuja

199 out of 280 medical doctors in Zamfara are ghost workers - Govt

199 out of 280 medical doctors in Zamfara are ghost workers - Govt

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed decries attack on his family.

Baba-Ahmed moved to tears on TV over insults to his father who died 35 years ago