I'll respond to your false allegations at due time – Lai Mohammed to Kwara Gov

NAN reports that, in an exclusive interview with a national newspaper, published on Monday, the governor alleged that the minister dehumanised him during the campaign and other preparations towards the 2019 Governorship and other elections in the state.

AbdulRazaq also alleged that the minister did not remit some funds raised for the campaign for the elections.

Responding to a question from the anchor of the programme on the allegations and the crisis in the All Progressive Congress in the state, the minister said “at the fullest of time’’ he would give his response.

“I read the article and I also read the response of some people.

“I believe that issues of national importance I have come here to discuss are more important than the personal disagreement between me and the governor.

“At the appropriate time and forum, I will respond to the false allegations,’’ he said.

The minister also declined response to questions on the parallel congresses held by the APC in some states.

According to him, the party executives appointed or elected as spokespersons and other officers are in better position to respond to such issues.

“As a federal minister, I am not supposed to be partisan in the discharge of my duties, whether on intra-party or inter-party matters,’’ he said.