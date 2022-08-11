RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'll have no problem if Peter Obi becomes president- APC's Akeredolu

“For me, it must come to the South,” Akeredolu said.

Akeredolu stated this on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, night when he made an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Akeredolu's interest in 2023 elections: According to him, he would be “alright” if either his part's man Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) wins the 2023 presidential election.

His interest comes as no surprise as he maintains title of Chairman of the Southern Governor’s Forum.

Does Akeredolu support Muslim-Muslim ticket?: When questioned about supporting the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, Akeredolu insisted there were bigger issues to focus on.

“Religion is not the issue now. We have other issues that should be at the frontburner in this country. The issue of restructuring, rotational presidency, etc.

“Since 1999, there is an understanding that the presidency will be rotated between the North and South.

“So if today, we have people who want to deploy manipulation to think they can change it, then we should not accept.

“If you listened to my lecture, I said if (Peter) Obi is elected as president, for me that will be alright. If Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected, that will be alright.

Meanwhile, Obi’s Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, on Wednesday, assured that his principal’s campaign would be based on issues and not personality when it starts.

This is as he noted that the former Anambra State governor aligned with Tinubu, on issue-based campaign for the 2023 general election.

