RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that his administration will conclude its tenure on May 29, 2023 irrespective of its challenges.

Governor Dave Umahi.
Governor Dave Umahi.

Umahi said this on Friday while reacting to the judgment of the Appeal Court sitting in Enugu which affirmed the judgment of the Ebonyi High court on his defection.

Recommended articles

The Ebonyi High Court had quashed a suit challenging the defection of the governor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nov. 2020.

Umahi while presiding over the weekly state Executive Council meeting, congratulated the people of the state over the judgment and thanked various religious bodies for their prayers.

“The enemies have tried using the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts but failed.

“They are presently writing all forms of frivolous petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We will however, defeat them anywhere they go and would finish strongly,” he said.

He declared that God brought his government to power and will never abandon it.

“The good thing is that people know that the challenges are mere storm in a tea cup and distractions.

“We will conduct a special praise and worship service on Sunday to thank God for His mercies on the government and the people.

“We will sing praises unto God because he has turned big in everything that concerns us,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suit challenging the governor’s defection was filed by the flag bearers of the APC in the 2019 general election, Sen. Sunny Ogbuoji and his running mate, Chief Justin Ogodo.

The plaintiffs had prayed the court to order INEC to swear them-in as the governor and deputy governor of the state having placed second in the gubernatorial election.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

Ramadan: Muslims to start fasting Saturday in Nigeria, Sultan declares

Ramadan: Muslims to start fasting Saturday in Nigeria, Sultan declares

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

Ganduje’s former spokesman Yakasai, others defect to PRP

Ganduje’s former spokesman Yakasai, others defect to PRP

Gov Okowa lauds new awakening of Christians in politics

Gov Okowa lauds new awakening of Christians in politics

Buhari welcomes $200m African Development Centre by Microsoft

Buhari welcomes $200m African Development Centre by Microsoft

Senator Adamu receives Certificate of Return as APC Chair

Senator Adamu receives Certificate of Return as APC Chair

Nigerian man jailed in UK for inciting violence in Nigeria via social media posts

Nigerian man jailed in UK for inciting violence in Nigeria via social media posts

Trending

5 major highlights from the APC National Convention

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano state government Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

2023: PDP’s Peter Obi unveils lavish education, career profile

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)