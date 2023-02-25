Ikpeazu, others express satisfaction over election process in Abia

He called on INEC to extend the voting time to enable the electorate exercise their civic duty and improve on the distribution of electoral materials to polling units to prevent disenfranchisement.

Ikpeazu said that, “the problem is that voting started a bit late here and also some areas like Umuocheala in Isiala Ngwa South LGA that are yet to get electoral materials.

“I think there is a need for improvement in the distribution of election materials to various polling units, so that people will not abandon their polling units and leave out of impatience.”

Ikpeazu described the accreditation and voting processes as perfect, adding that he was able to complete both processes within ” a few seconds”.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and urged the electorate to conduct themselves with decorum as they cast their votes.

Also, Chief Chris Akomas, the Commissioner representing Abia in Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), commended security agents for their efforts in ensuring peace, orderliness and calm.

Akomas said that this had given assurance of safety to the electorate and encouraged them to come out and perform their civic duty.

He said that he was impressed with the innovations introduced by INEC in the elections and commended the commission for the improvements made to ensure that the election is credible.

In a related development, Chief Raymond Aliga, a political stakeholder, said that despite the delay in arrival of INEC officials and electoral materials, the election has been peaceful.

Aliga, who also voted in unit 016 Umuokpani-Umugwueze in Ward 3 in Nenu village of Obingwa LGA, said that he was impressed with the process and the electorate get accredited and vote within 30 seconds.

Chief Eric Opah, a businessman, said that the BVAS machine was what Nigeria needs to achieve the desired transformation in the nation’s electoral process.

Opah, who voted in Unit 024, Umuigba Hall in Ward 2 of Mbubo village in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, said that he was impressed with the turnout of electorate for the exercise and expressed hope that votes would count.

At Unit 007 Umunkpeyi Nvosi, Ward 6 in Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Onyii Wamah, the Abia State Head of Service, expressed worry over the late arrival of electoral materials and called on the commission to extend the voting time.