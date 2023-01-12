ADVERTISEMENT
Ikpeazu kicks off campaign for Abia south senatorial seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Wednesday kicked off campaign for the Abia South Senatorial seat.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu (VanguardNGR)
In a speech at the event held at the Community Primary School, Akwete, in Ukwa East Local Government Area (LGA), Ikpeazu promised to deliver more democracy dividend to the district, if elected.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensure even distribution of infrastructure in the area.

He promised to offer quality representation to the constituents.

Ikpeazu urged the people to vote massively for all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates during the upcoming General Elections.

He said that PDP strategically selected its candidates to ensure that it presented only individuals with capacity to the electorate.

Ikpeazu said, “I am a man of conscience and I will continue to work for Abia until May 29 to deliver the mandate given to me as governor.”

In a remark, the state PDP Chairman, Mr Asiforo Okere, said that the party was fielding candidates with the capacity to deliver good governance and quality representation.

Okere commended Ikpeazu for the huge human capital development recorded in Abia south under his administration.

He, therefore, urged the people to vote for him to ensure his victory.

Also, the PDP candidate for Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency, Mr Chris Nkwonta, said he would work in synergy with other PDP candidates to improve the welfare of the people, if elected.

Earlier, the LG Chairman of PDP, Mr Okechi Nwogu, described Ikpeazu as an astute politician that had capacity to deliver quality representation.

Nwogu assured all the PDP candidates of the support of the people of the area.

Mrs Emily Hebert, who spoke on behalf of Ndoki Women Association, said the women and youths of the area had collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in readiness for the elections.

“We have our PVCs and are prepared to vote PDP candidates because the party promotes the principle of democracy,” Herbert said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s campaign team also visited Ukwa West LGA, where they also solicited the massive support of the electorate.

News Agency Of Nigeria
