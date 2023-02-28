ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ikpeazu becomes 7th governor to lose senatorial election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe the winner of Saturday, Feb. 25 Senatorial election in Abia South.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

Recommended articles

Ugwuanyi said that she had to return to declare results for the election because she was asked by INEC office in Abuja to announce winners in the election.

Earlier, Ugwuanyi had told party agents that a substantial number of polling units totalling about 108 had irregularities requiring a reschedule of the Abia South election.

She said that Abaribe, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, got the highest number of votes in the election, having scored 49, 903 votes.

She further announced that LP’s Chinedu Onyeizu scored 43,903, while Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu scored 28,422 votes to come third.

ADVERTISEMENT

The returning officer also announced the results of the Aba South and North Federal Constituency results, where the LP’s Emeka Nnamani polled 35,502 to clinch the seat.

She said that Alex Ikwechegh of APGA polled 22,465 votes, while the incumbent Representative, Chimaobi Ebisike of the PDP scored 13,388 votes.

Ugwuanyi, therefore, declared Nnamani winner of the House of Representatives election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents during elections

NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents during elections

Finally, INEC declares Labour Party candidate as winner of FCT senate seat

Finally, INEC declares Labour Party candidate as winner of FCT senate seat

Alim Abubakre: The Nigerian-born British expert training global leaders

Alim Abubakre: The Nigerian-born British expert training global leaders

No violence recorded during Saturday’s elections in Ogun – Police

No violence recorded during Saturday’s elections in Ogun – Police

Court convicts company of stealing €29m from NPA

Court convicts company of stealing €29m from NPA

Northern youths hail Buhari’s commitment to credible elections

Northern youths hail Buhari’s commitment to credible elections

Ikpeazu becomes 7th governor to lose senatorial election

Ikpeazu becomes 7th governor to lose senatorial election

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

Supreme Council of Shariah calls for calm as tensions boil over election

Supreme Council of Shariah calls for calm as tensions boil over election

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi