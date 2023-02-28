Ikpeazu becomes 7th governor to lose senatorial election

Ugwuanyi said that she had to return to declare results for the election because she was asked by INEC office in Abuja to announce winners in the election.

Earlier, Ugwuanyi had told party agents that a substantial number of polling units totalling about 108 had irregularities requiring a reschedule of the Abia South election.

She said that Abaribe, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, got the highest number of votes in the election, having scored 49, 903 votes.

She further announced that LP’s Chinedu Onyeizu scored 43,903, while Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu scored 28,422 votes to come third.

ADVERTISEMENT

The returning officer also announced the results of the Aba South and North Federal Constituency results, where the LP’s Emeka Nnamani polled 35,502 to clinch the seat.

She said that Alex Ikwechegh of APGA polled 22,465 votes, while the incumbent Representative, Chimaobi Ebisike of the PDP scored 13,388 votes.