Former Anambra Governor and Presidential Candidate of Labour party, LP, Peter Obi has won the presidential election in a polling unit in Park View estate.
Ikoyi: Peter Obi wins in Park View
There were 416 accredited voters in polling unit 007, which is situated in Ikoyi II, Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos state.
The winning LP received 277 votes, with the APC came in second with 85 votes, while the LP secured 34 votes, placing them in third position.
Meanwhile, the NNPP received zero votes.
What you should know: This was polling unit to some celebrities like Paul Okoye, Ify Okoye, and Beauty Tukura.
