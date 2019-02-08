The commendation came as many were in a last-minute rush to pick up theirs at the INEC office in Ikorodu.

The deadline for collection had been fixed for Friday, but INEC, during the day, extended it till Monday.

Mr Isaac Onanuga, who was at the INEC office to collect his card, said it was gladdening that the electoral body had given extra days for registered voters to pick their PVCs.

He said that the idea was a good one as it would allow more people to collect their PVCs, because some were already giving up on the collection due to overcrowding.

Onanuga appealed to residents to conduct themselves in a manner that would not cause disruption of the collection process since the collection period had been extended by INEC.

My experience here today has been a serious struggle. To collect the temporary PVC was a serious struggle, now to collect the plastic is the same thing. In fact, I commend the INEC for the extension, Onanuga said.

Another resident, Mrs Ruth Anthony, said that INEC had done a great job by extending the collection date till Monday.

Anthony urged INEC to employ the National youth Service Corps members to ease the collection of PVCs and ensure effective distribution, so that people would not be disenfranchised.

From what I observed, I think the INEC officials are inadequate.

The last-minute rush has resulted to people fighting one another at the gate, she said.

One of the INEC officials who requested anonymity said that the office recorded low turnout of people coming to collect cards until the deadline became close.

According to the official, the PVCs were taken round the registration points for easy collection, but due to nonchalant attitude from residents, many cards were returned to the office.

PVCs have been taken to peoples doorsteps; at that time, most people did not come to collect their own until we were directed to return to the office with the remaining cards.

The official said the crowd at the office on Thursday was huge.

NAN also reports that a crowd was at the office to collect their cards on Friday.