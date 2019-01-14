The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has dismissed reports saying that he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekweremadu described the reports as fake news, cheap blackmail and extreme propaganda, Vanguard reports.

The Deputy Senate President also called on supporters of the party to disregard the reports, adding that the PDP is still united.

Ekweremadu made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu on Monday, January 14, 2019.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to the orchestrated attempts by some characters to create the impression of a divided house in Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the coming presidential election.

“Such characters dish out fake and divisive stories without source on a daily basis and attribute same to me.

“I refuse to be distracted by such cheap blackmail, smear campaign, and extreme propaganda.

“After the PDP lost the presidency and majority status at the National Assembly in 2015, I made it clear that I would stand by the party, no matter what.

“It took other party stakeholders and I a lot of efforts, sacrifices, soul-searching and painstaking negotiations to hold the party together and rebuild it.

“If I did not abandon the PDP at its darkest hour, it does not make the slightest sense to say that I abandoned it now that its sun is rising again.

“Meanwhile, I have held separate meetings with our Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Chairman, South East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi, to work out strategies for the success of our party and candidates in the coming elections.

“We are also setting up a meeting of South East PDP stakeholders by weekend to continue to strategise on the coming elections.”

Ekweremadu, others appointed as Atiku’s advisers

Also, the PDP has announced the appointment of Ekweremadu, House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Mallam Sule Lamido and Senator Ahmed Makarfi as technical advisers to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Alhaji Kawu Baraje and Dr. Doyin Okupe were also named as advisers to Director General of the presidential campaign, Senator Bukola Saraki.