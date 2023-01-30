ADVERTISEMENT
IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

Ima Elijah

The FCT judiciary restrained the IGP and his men from taking any action against...

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba and three of his officers are to face contempt charges before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over their continued disobedience and disregard to the lawful order of the Court.

Recall: The court had on November 29 sentenced the IGP to three months in prison for disobeying a court order. However, voided the sentence in December, 2022.

The court gave the IGP and order: A High Court of the FCT judiciary restrained the IGP and his men from taking any action against a litigant, Abubakar Umar Shagari, pending the resolution of issues being handled in court.

What IGP did: However, the police men, especially, invaded the residence of the said Abubakar Umar Shagari in Sokoto on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The respondents ransacked the entire building and arrested the aged mother, two wives and two children of the plaintiff and had since hauled them into unlawful custody.

What you should know: The police acts only with the approval of the IGP.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

