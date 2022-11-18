RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ignore Uzodimma at your own peril, Tinubu tells South-East leaders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has told business and political leaders in the South-East to ignore Imo’s Gov. Hope Uzodimma at their own peril.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress. (APC)
Tinubu spoke in Owerri on Thursday at a town hall meeting with South-East private sector drivers, including manufacturers, investors, traders, entrepreneurs and artisans.

He expressed delight over Uzodimma’s developmental strides and called on Nigerians to join hands with him and the APC to bring prosperity and renewed hope to the country.

Tinubu called on all people of goodwill to vote for progress and to be part of the nation’s golden future and never to allow those who put the country backwards to come back again.

Tinubu emphasised that Nigerians had the resources and the capacity to move forward as against incessant lamentation.

”I am coming to serve the people and not to be their boss. I brought progressive governance and forward-looking government and not the type that will take Nigerians backwards, ” he said.

Tinubu encouraged the business community to continue to support him, adding that if elected president, he would create an enabling environment that would make their businesses more prosperous.

“We will develop a code that when activated, will make their goods and services easy on the roads of Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Uzodimma said the reason for the town hall meeting was for the business leaders to interrogate some of the challenges and issues they were facing in their businesses, for provisions to be made in the APC candidate’s manifesto.

Also, National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, said he came as a witness to what the stakeholders meeting of businessmen and women with their presidential candidate in the South-East would do with the interface.

He described the meeting as strategic, adding that it was “organized for a unique people, the business group who are the major drivers of the nation’s economy”.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was also attended by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and his Ebonyi colleague, among others.

