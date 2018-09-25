Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ignore PDP’s court threat - APC tells Osun voters

Osun Governorship Election Ignore PDP’s court threat - APC tells voters

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by Lai Mohammed.

  • Published:
Ignore PDP’s court threat - APC tells Osun voters play

Adams Oshiomhole

(Guardian)

The APC Campaign Council for the Osun Governorship Election has urged voters in the areas where the state’s election rerun will hold on Thursday to ignore the “ ranting’’  of the PDP and turn out en masse to vote for the ruling party.”

A statement issued in Abuja by the Chairman of the Council’s Media Committee, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the threat by the PDP to challenge in court  INEC’s declaration of Saturday’s election as inconclusive  was “ nothing but sheer bravado.’’

Mohammed said the threat was because the opposition party was afraid of losing the rerun.

The chairman, who  said the PDP might also have contrived the court threat as a way of distracting the APC and its members ahead of the rerun, called the  strategy “dead on arrival.”

”The PDP knows that the so-called court challenge which it has threatened to mount will not fly, especially because the highest court in the land has already pronounced on the issue of whether or not INEC has the powers to declare an election inconclusive

”The PDP is not unaware of the pronouncement of the Supreme Court in the case of James Abiodun Faleke Vs INEC and others.

“The apex court held that INEC has the duty of conducting elections and that, besides the constitutional provisions, it is guided by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and
the Election Guidelines and Manual issued for its officials in accordance with the Act,” he said.

Mohammed said that since the PDP had boasted that its candidate would win if  the Osun Governorship Election was conducted over and over again, the party “ should stop being jittery and put its money where its mouth is by willingly participating in the rerun.’’

ALSO READ: Osun Governorship Election: PDP drags INEC to court

He, however, said that if the PDP chose to boycott Thursday’s rerun out of fear, the party’s right to do so would be respected.

”The PDP, after its failed mission to win Saturday’s election at all cost, is shopping for an illegal shortcut to victory by threatening a court action over an issue that has been settled.

“It’s a sheer waste of time. Let the PDP drop its pretension and get ready to be defeated in Thursday’s rerun.

“ Alternatively, it can withdraw to save face,” the chairman said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election 3 Reasons why PDP beat APC in Southwest Statebullet
2 Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship pollbullet
3 Osun Decides INEC says Governorship poll is inconclusive as PDP...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election APC Campaign Council slams PDP for grandstanding
2019 General Elections APC cautions PDP national chairman, others on political language, conduct
Tinubu "Ambode is a bad man, he's gone", Asiwaju's aide tells Pulse in exclusive chat
Omisore This is why SDP flagbearer has become beautiful bride of APC, PDP ahead of Osun governorship rerun
Osun Governorship Election 3 Reasons why PDP beat APC in Southwest State
Presidential Primaries PDP leaders disagree on venue of national convention
Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his office

Politics

Orji Kalu begs IBB to support Buhari’s re-election bid
Dankwambo All PDP presidential aspirants are better than Buhari, says Governor
I will not let you down - Atiku tells PDP delegates
Atiku Abubakar I will not let you down - Ex-VP tells PDP delegates
Read how Ambode disrespected Aregbesola in his office
Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his office
Court says Madumere's impeachment as Imo deputy gov is illegal
Madumere Court says Imo deputy governor's impeachment is illegal
X
Advertisement