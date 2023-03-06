ADVERTISEMENT
Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gubernatorial candidate of PDP in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), says Igbos deserve respect and protection for their immense contribution to the development of the state.

Jandor (VanguardNG)

Adediran, in company of his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele and other PDP leaders, made this remarks at a town hall meeting with an igbo group, Ndigbo Na Lagos Bu Otu, in Surulere on Sunday.

“Everytime I have the opportunity to speak with our brothers and sisters of Igbo extraction in Lagos, I always remember to express our appreciation.

“Appreciation of Lagosians of the first order who understand that all Igbo people in Lagos are one of those who have contributed immensely to our prosperity in the state of Lagos.

“Your investments in our major markets in Aspanda, Ladipo, Trade Fair, Alaba International Market and every Igbo dominated market contributed immensely to the status of Lagos of being the richest state in Nigeria today.

“It behoves every sensible owner of the Lagos to protect and respect those who have come to add to the prosperity but unfortunately what we have in Lagos today is not like that,” he said.

According to Adediran, if elected, he would not treat Igbos and other ethnic nationalities anyhow but protect them and create enabling environment for their businesses.

He said that he would end all harassments, intimidation and exploitations in the state.

Adediran, who expressed confidence in winning the governorship election on March 11, urged the people to troop out en mass, without fear of being intimidated to vote for him.

“You don’t have problem in me. I will continue to fight for you,” he said.

Also, Akindele commended the Igbos for identifying and standing behind the right candidate.

Expressing confidence that PDP would win the election, Akindele urged the group to work harder and influence others around them to vote Adediran.

“Jandor is a man of action, with him on the seat as governor and you will see a change in the state.

“Lagos is for you – be it Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and whatever the tribe. We are ready to bring in that change. We will not disappoint you,” Akindele said.

She urged the NdIgbo to come out to vote, prevent all forms of rigging and protect their votes.

In his remarks, the President of the group, Chief Ernest Chukwujekwu (Nkenke enyi) described Adediran as their own brother because he had been identifying with the cause of NdIgbo in the state.

“Some of us worked for Peter Obi in the Feb. 25 Presidential elections because we knew his capabilities, and that has gone.

“For now, we need another capable hands in Lagos. We need a hand that can support our businesses.

“Many of us are suffering today because of the problems we have at our business places. We have made up our mind to support our brother, Jandor,” Chukwujekwu said.

Other leaders of the group at the meeting included Mr Wesley chukwuedozie, a Board of Trustees member, Chief Lawrence Uba, Acting Secretary, Mrs blessing Agbo, Woman Leader.

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

