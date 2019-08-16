The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, says he was not allowed to take a bow during his screening at the State House of Assembly.

Igbokwe, who recently caused a stir when he described critics of President Muhammadu Buhari's government as "liars from the pit of hell", was nominated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a Commissioner in Lagos state.

Addressing journalists after his screening on Thursday, August 15, 2019, Igbokwe expressed shocked that members of the Lagos State House of Assembly did not allow him to take a bow, like President Buhari's ministerial nominees, when he appeared.

"The screening was excruciating. I was asked more than 15 questions by the lawmakers which I answered," Igbokwe announced few minutes after appearing before a 16-man committee of the Assembly chaired by the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru.

“I thought they would just ask me to take a bow and go having served the party for a number of years, because all of them are party members. But I met a different thing; I thought it was just to go and take a bow, but I ended up spending more time.”

He blamed the low votes President Buhari recieved from Igbos in Lagos on ethnicity, adding that the group had sentiment for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party because its running mate, Peter Obi, was from the South-East region.

The committee chairman assured nominees that they would get feedback of their performance through Governor Sanwo-Olu.