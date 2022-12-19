Igbo presidency: You dont understand your promise – APC to Atiku

The attacks: Onoh said Atiku was Vice President of Nigeria for eight years and didn’t do anything tangible about empowering the Igbos politically.

He also took a swipe at the PDP candidate, saying he has not made any significant contribution on how to tackle the insecurity plaguing the southeast but wants the people of the region to vote for him in 2023.

Speaking further, Onoh alleged that Atiku does not understand the concept of restructuring which he is promising or how to achieve it but only lying in God’s name.

The background story: The reaction of the APC chieftain followed Atiku’s submission last Thursday, December 15, 2022, in which he urged the people of the southeast region to vote for him to pave way for the Igbo presidency. The former Vice President described himself as the stepping stone to the Igbo presidency.

He made the submission in Anambra State while addressing supporters during his party’s presidential campaign in the state. Atiku boasted that he has shown his support for the Igbo presidency by running with an Igbo man on three occasions while seeking the country’s presidency.

He told the people of Anambra that a vote for the Atiku/Okowa ticket in 2023 is a faster route to realizing the dream of an Igbo presidency. But reacting, Onoh blasted the former Vice President, stating that his only affiliation to the southeast is marrying from the region but later divorcing the woman.

He said: “Atiku came to the southeast with intent to deceive because he cannot be talking about giving the south east restructuring as if it is exclusive to the south east or as if that is all we need.

“See him promising restructuring without knowing the full import of what the concept and content of restructuring entails.

“This reminds one of the episode under the Gowon administration when some students took to the streets in demonstration, shouting, ‘Ali Must Go!’ Non students joined them innocently, echoing ‘Ali Must Go!’ without knowing what the students were protesting against.

“He could not even tell us how the south east can be integrated in the federal government economic policies and other development needs. He could not tell us how he will revamp industrialization of the south east and create other federal government presence in the zone, but all he could say is restructuring as if the south east will be the only beneficiaries of restructuring.

“For Atiku’s information, what the southeast needs is federal government presence and full scale business initiatives as businessmen we are.”

Atiku Has Failed Us: The APC spokesperson said President Muhammadu Buhari has done visible things for the southeast including the second Niger Bridge and other things, but Atiku is only making vain promises. He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has also given a detailed outline on how to tackle insecurity in the region and has proven to have the interest of the region at heart.