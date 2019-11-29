The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has urged governors in the South-Eastern region to defect to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to actualise the region’s dream of producing a president in 2023.

The group while disowning the move by an APC member in Ebonyi state, Charles Enya to get President Muhammadu Buhari another term in office said the ruling party holds the key for the future of the Igbo people in 2023.

In a statement on Friday, November 29, 2019, the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Okechukwu Isiguzoro described Enya’s move on amendment of the Constitution to allow President Buhari get another term as a huge joke.

The pan-Igbo group however commended Buhari for denouncing the third term agenda being pushed by Enya.

The statement says, “We dismiss the report credited to Charles Enya, an Igbo APC chieftain, seeking for the third term for the President and governors through constitutional amendment as idiotic, unconstitutional and parochial. As Igbos, we disown such immature moves as un-Igbo and huge joke.

“As it stands now with support from Middle belt youths and Niger Delta youths leaders championing the zoning of the presidency to South-East in 2023, the coast is clear for any Igbo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”

On Igbo presidency in 2023, Okechukwu advised politicians and governors in the region to defect to the ruling party, saying he believed that president Buhari would support Igbo presidency in 2023 because he's a democrat.

“We still insist that Igbo politicians should massively defect to the APC to have a political balance in Igbo land, APC holds the key for the future of the Igbo people in 2023. We urge the governors of the old eastern region to see the handwriting on the wall and collapse PDP in the region.

“For President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the third term bid openly demonstrates that power is coming to the South, and we believe that at the appropriate time he will support an Igbo presidency project as a democrat.”