Ifeanyi Ubah warns IPOB election boycott helps no one

Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has threatened to impose a stay-at-home lockdown across the south east region, an action that will disrupt the election.

The group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said last week the lockdown will be imposed between November 5 and 10 if the movement's leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is not released from detention.

The threat, and past threats to boycott the election, has raised concerns about the election, especially in light of the insecurity crisis that has also dogged the region this year.

Ubah, a governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), said in an interview on Monday, October 25 that such an action can undermine the nation's democracy.

He said, "Election is a constitutional issue, and if anybody loves our people they shouldn't be saying there's no election.

"If there's no election, there'll be voter apathy and somebody might come in and do something that does not augur well."

The lawmaker recently filed an application before a court to allow him access to Kanu who's closely-guarded in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He said on Monday that he wants to speak to him to appeal to his followers whom he described as 'a very big force'.

"They have their way in the media and people are listening to them," Ubah said.