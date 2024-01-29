Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

Ubah, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who spoke to journalists in Nnewi on Sunday said was asking for just a term of four years.

He said he would conduct Local Government Area election within four months of election to encourage political participation at the grassroots and make LGA funds available for competitive and decentralised development.

He said local government elections would also unbundle the state government, make local government funds available to them and shift development to grassroots while the state exercises supervisory role over them.

"At the moment, I rate governance in Anambra for the past 18 years at 20%, I will bring 80% content that has never been discussed in governance. I have a burning desire to contest the next governorship election in Anambra because this government and those before it have not been able to put the state in the development trajectory that our people desire.

"We have a need to create support for our commerce, we have to develop our sector to make it a hub for health tourists and we have to accelerate community development through local government elections.

"Voting people with over-bloated personality and structure has failed us, it time we vote for people with passion, people with a track record, that is who I represent, I am prepared to change the narrative, that is why my manifesto has remained the same from 2013 till date," he said.

Ubah said he had the electoral strength to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) having won Senate seat two consecutive times on the platform of Young Progressives Party (YPP), a minority party.

He described the faceoff between the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration and traditional rulers in Anambra following conferment of Chieftaincy title on him as unfortunate and unnecessary.

