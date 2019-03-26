APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, March 25, 2019, announced that the oil magnate had crossed over to the ruling party.

Ubah had attended a dinner President Muhammadu Buhari hosted in honor of all APC Senator elects Monday night.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Ubah said was only "caucusing" with the ruling APC.

"Yesterday I was in Lagos with the leadership of the Senate and over 20 other senators-elect to brief the press," Ubah began.

"After the briefing I invited our trader brothers from Trade-fair Lagos to meet the senators over the tussles our brothers are having with BPE over their assets and the rumors of privatizing the market.

"Luckily, Senate Leader and by God's grace, the incoming Senate President was the chairman that resolved BBA issues in 2011 with BPE (Bureau of Public Enterprise) and made the recommendations that they are enjoying till date and he promised to swing into action immediately to resolve their current issues again and we left Lagos to Abuja for a dinner with Mr President and APC Senators and their caucus.

"In the dinner, the APC chairman introduced me as a 'potential APC incoming senator', this was his quote and his view of which he's doing well in marketing me but I know my mission and have not changed from my last statement of last week. The most important thing is that I'm caucusing with the ruling party and presently have more value as a YPP senator.

"I am making this forum of my constituency, Nnewi North square as the only only medium to express my view and will advise those our brothers who delight in spreading false news or are happy in maligning characters to quickly desist from such. This is a time to think about what will benefit our constituency.

"I will always keep you Informed as things unfold but have it at the back of your heart that I won't be that cheap a senator," he said.

According to the results officially announced for the February 23 National Assembly elections across the country, APC won 63 seats while the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 37 seats.

The YPP was the only other party outside of the two dominant ones with a seat in the senate.