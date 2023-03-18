If they still give money, collect, vote your preferred candidate - Buhari to electorate
President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote at polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara A in Daura, Katsina State, with a call to electorate to vote for their preferred candidates even if politicians tried to offer them money.
“If they (politicians) still give you money, collect, but vote for your preferred candidates,” Buhari maintained.
He again thanked the electorate for trusting the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections where the party’s candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, emerged winner.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, who cast his vote at about 9.55a.m, refused to ‘openly’ display his ballot paper as he did during the Feb. 25 Presidential election.
