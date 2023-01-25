If there's no fuel, we'll trek to vote - Tinubu tells Nigerians

The former Lagos State Governor disclosed this while speaking at the Ogun leg of the APC Presidential campaign rally on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Pulse reports that the nationwide fuel scarcity, which has gone on for over two months, persists with exactly 30 days to the election. Meanwhile, Tinubu believes the development was designed to sabotage the upcoming election.

Also, the APC candidate insinuated that the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce new 200, 500, and 1,000 Naira notes was another scheme targeted at scuttling the electoral process.

However, he expressed the belief that Nigerians will rise above all these challenges and trek to the polling stations on election day.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd of supporters that turned up for the rally at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Tinubu said “They don’t want this election to hold. They want to sabotage it. Will you allow them?”

The APC presidential flag-bearer also said the forthcoming election would be a superior revolution.

Tinubu's words: “They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the vote.