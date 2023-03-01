ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

If Nigerians can achieve peace through peaceful protests, so be it - Datti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, says peace is the only language the party knows.

Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. [Twitter:PeterObi]
Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. [Twitter:PeterObi]

According to him, no amount of questioning will ever get Peter Obi, himself or the entire party to reach anything besides peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

“We ask Nigerians to continue to exercise their civic duties in the upcoming elections. I have said that democracy belongs to the people who can practice it.

“The only language we know is peace. If Nigerians are going to achieve peace through peaceful protests, so be it. We believe more and more in Nigeria and the Nigerian people.

“Here we are, less than eight months old and we won election in a country where there is an eight year concurrent government.

“As far as we are concerned, we won this election. They refused to upload results. They refused to refer to INEC result viewing portal just for them to defeat us, we are winners,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed said that the party’s position remained that the purported result did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election.

He said that in addition, the condemnable attacks, voters intimidation and suppression challenged the elections.

“Please, be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetuated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means.

“We implore you all to please remain peaceful and calm, as our fight and determination for a new Nigeria is just beginning,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed equally encouraged Nigerians to continue to support the party and vote massively for it in the forthcoming governorship and states House of Assembly elections on March 11.

News Agency Of Nigeria

