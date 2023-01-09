ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

If elected President, I'll make Tinubu special envoy, Obi trade minister - Prof Imumolen

Bayo Wahab

Prof Christopher Imumolen is the Presidential candidate of the Accord Party.

Christopher Imumolen is the Presidential candidate of the Accord Party (Daily Post)
Christopher Imumolen is the Presidential candidate of the Accord Party (Daily Post)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, the task of rebuilding a nation like Nigeria, battered by years of poor leadership and corruption, needed the input of all Nigerians, including those of his co-contestant like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi.

In his attempt to build an economically sound country where every Nigerian would feel loved and wanted, he says he would solicit the help of the best brains in whatever fields of human endeavour to contribute their quota.

The task of rebuilding our country is an onerous one. It is not going to be a one-man show. Everyone who has the idea, capacity to add value to governance, no matter their background or party affiliations, shall be called upon to do so,” Professor Imumolen said on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

For his adeptness and aptitude as a businessman of no mean standing, I will be appointing Peter Obi, the current Labour Party presidential candidate as my minister of trade and commerce, while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will serve as Nigeria’s special envoy to the United Nations.

“Tinubu will coordinate, as well as help to enhance the coherence of the collective work of the UN on behalf of Nigeria in the West Africa sub-region.

“Tinubu’s wealth of experience in administration, mentoring and his understanding of Nigerian politics will stand him in good stead as the country’s representative in the UN on matters political, economic, and international.

“You will agree with me that these men will most be suitable in the roles I have earlier mentioned because of their track records in both their private and public lives.

“As I have said, the move is meant to demonstrate that we are all partners in progress in our desire to see our country regain its lost glory, as well as deliver to its millions of citizens the true dividends of democracy.

“The move will also send the message that appointments will only be given to those who merit it in the kind of reformist government we are planning to run.

“The concept of square pegs in square holes shall be the guiding principles of our government under the umbrella of Accord — the party that preaches oneness and togetherness,” he said.

Prof. Imumolen emerged as the presidential candidate of the Acord Party unopposed in June 2022, in Abuja.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangling Methodology: A bane of Utilitarian Education

Dangling Methodology: A bane of Utilitarian Education

Jonathan, Kagame, Late Magufuli, others to receive African Icon Award in Kigali

Jonathan, Kagame, Late Magufuli, others to receive African Icon Award in Kigali

If elected President, I'll make Tinubu special envoy, Obi trade minister - Prof Imumolen

If elected President, I'll make Tinubu special envoy, Obi trade minister - Prof Imumolen

Tinubu advises Adamawa people to vote first female governor

Tinubu advises Adamawa people to vote first female governor

INEC says 2023 elections may be canceled if…

INEC says 2023 elections may be canceled if…

PDP refutes report on Atiku’s health

PDP refutes report on Atiku’s health

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign

Adamawa agog as Buhari arrives Yola for political campaign

Adamawa agog as Buhari arrives Yola for political campaign

BREAKING: Raymond Dokpesi released after detention in London

BREAKING: Raymond Dokpesi released after detention in London

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has on many occasions criticised President Muhammadu Buhari. (Dailypost)

Why Obasanjo won’t stop attacking Buhari – Presidency

Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi

BREAKING: Former Osun Governor dies