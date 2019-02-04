At the Eti-Osa House of Representatives debate involving the candidates for the organized by Media Room Hub in conjunction with BBC Pidgin and Pulse Nigeria, at the Civic Centre, Lekki, Lagos on Monday, February 4, 2019, they spoke about youth empowerment and how the candidates will aid skill acquisition as a core part of the.

On his part, Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says that, “The ability to negotiate is the most important tool in legislation. I am going to be the eyes, the ears and the nose of our people in Abuja.”

He then says that he will have a local office in Eti-Osa Local Government where he will regularly discuss with the Local Government Chairman, corporate bodies and resident associations will help him understand the exact needs of the people.

Omotesho Tony Bakare, the candidate for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) says “genuine representation” is the most important tool in legislation. He also thinks that negotiating well with his colleagues and listening to people are important

According to Ferdinand Ladi Adimefe, the candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria(ANN), the “ability to listen” matters more than anything. He says, “The origin of every bill should always be from the people you represent.” He rounded up by saying, “you need to feel before you can do.”

Other candidates, Olubankole Wellington (Banky W), the candidate of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) and Tessy Owolabi, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) also agree that communicating your ideas clearly and listening to the community are important tools.