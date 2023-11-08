ADVERTISEMENT
Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake wins at Appeal court, dedicates victory to constituents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Erhiatake added that with this development, democracy has come to stay.

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu [Punch Newspapers]
Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu [Punch Newspapers]

The daughter of former Delta Governor, James Ibori, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, described the ruling as a victory to God and her constituents. According to her, with this development, democracy has come to stay.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibori-Suenu had floored Ben Rolands Igbakpa and Halims Ahoda of the NNPP and APC respectively, in the February 2023 election. NAN reports that Justices Festus Ogbuinaya, Jumia Samchi and Waziri delivered the judgement on November 7 in Lagos.

The appellate court held that the appeal of the PDP candidate was meritorious and set aside the earlier ruling of the lower court, which was against her. She further urged her supporters to be law abiding and be magnanimous in victory.

