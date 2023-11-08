Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake wins at Appeal court, dedicates victory to constituents

The daughter of former Delta Governor, James Ibori, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, described the ruling as a victory to God and her constituents. According to her, with this development, democracy has come to stay.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibori-Suenu had floored Ben Rolands Igbakpa and Halims Ahoda of the NNPP and APC respectively, in the February 2023 election. NAN reports that Justices Festus Ogbuinaya, Jumia Samchi and Waziri delivered the judgement on November 7 in Lagos.