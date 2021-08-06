Numerous separatist groups, especially in the south east and south west, have accused the Federal Government of marginalisation and demanded a referendum to create new independent nations in their regions.

While speaking during a televised interview on Friday, August 6, 2021, Babangida said the agitations don't have mainstream backing.

"It's always good to agitate, but because there's this belief that this country should be one.

"When they make the noise, they find that it wouldn't get supported because Nigerians generally don't believe on anything that will disturb their peace of mind," the former dictator said.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted on Nigeria's unquestionable unity, and cracked down hard on secessionist groups in the south.

The Federal Government recently re-arrested the wanted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to face charges bordering on treasonable felony in connection to his agitation for an independent nation of Biafra.