I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

He said that the perpetrators of the injustice in the party would definitely account for every wrong deed that they have done at the day of reckoning.

“That is why I am telling the people there, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will purge you, so it’s better to do the right thing now,” Wike said.

He said that the setting up of multi-campus for RSU was strategic as it would increase access to education, provide more space for effective teaching and learning and to grow the economy of rural communities.

He said that delivery of quality projects by his administration would encourage people to vote for the PDP in the 2023 general election.

Wike said that it would be difficult for parties that have failed to provide good governance to the people to solicit for votes during election.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, while speaking at the ceremony, lauded the governor for the projects.