RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov.Nyesom Wike of Rivers, says he won’t stop talking about the injustice in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it’s negates the zoning arrangement of the party.

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)

Wike said this at the inauguration of the satellite campus of the Rivers State University in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

He said that the perpetrators of the injustice in the party would definitely account for every wrong deed that they have done at the day of reckoning.

“That is why I am telling the people there, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will purge you, so it’s better to do the right thing now,” Wike said.

He said that the setting up of multi-campus for RSU was strategic as it would increase access to education, provide more space for effective teaching and learning and to grow the economy of rural communities.

He said that delivery of quality projects by his administration would encourage people to vote for the PDP in the 2023 general election.

Wike said that it would be difficult for parties that have failed to provide good governance to the people to solicit for votes during election.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, while speaking at the ceremony, lauded the governor for the projects.

Makinde stated that Wike’s commitment to his vision showed evidence of good governance to the good people of Rivers.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

New Electoral Act will guide conduct of 2023 elections- Senate C’ttee

New Electoral Act will guide conduct of 2023 elections- Senate C’ttee

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

Trending

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

17 PDP governorship candidates beg Wike to forgive Atiku