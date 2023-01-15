I won't steal Nigeria's wealth - Obi fires back at Tinubu

The former Anambra State Governor also reiterated his commitment to bring required development to all the sectors of the country if elected in the February 25 presidential election.

Obi made these known while speaking during his campaign rally in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Recall Tinubu had earlier urged Nigerians not to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate, claiming that his penchant for saving money will further impoverish the people.

While describing his opponent as "Mr stingy," the former Lagos State Governor also claimed that Obi chose to save money as Governor while neglecting essential development in his state.

Obi replies Tinubu: However, in an apparent clap back, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer restated his intentions to be prudent in the management of public funds in office, adding that he would not steal public funds, but rather invest in education, health, economy, and other sectors.

He insisted that he would use the country's wealth to help the citizens, saying the country would be safer in the hands of a stingy man like him.

Obi's words: “Yes they said l am stingy, but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth. All we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country

“They said that I’m stingy; we want stingy people now, so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.

“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.