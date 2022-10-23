RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I won't govern from Dubai - Tinubu pokes fun at Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said he would devote 100 per cent of his time to govern Nigeria from the homefront.

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Punch)
Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Punch)

Read Also

Sit-at-home President: The former Lagos State Governor also pledged to commit his energy and attention to providing solutions to challenges facing the country.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja by Tinubu’s Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, shortly after his interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect in Kano on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The statement partly read:I won’t be a part-time President who will share time between living in Dubai and Nigeria. I would concentrate attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

Atiku mocked: Tinubu's reference to Dubai is a direct mockery of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, who has been accused of spending most of his time in the emirate and only make himself available in Nigeria during election period.

Shettima tackles Atiku: The APC Presidential candidate's comment comes barely two months after his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, made a similar remark about Atiku, who he described as a political tourist who only returned to the country every electoral cycle.

Tijjaniyyah makes demands: Meanwhile, endorsing Tinubu on Sunday, the Tijjaniyyah sect tabled their expectations of a Tinubu presidency which include inclusion of their members in cabinet and other appointments, reduction in Hajj fares and assistance in concluding Tijjaniyyah University under construction in Kano.

In his reaction, the former Lagos State Governor said the answers to the sect's demands were in his policy document unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Tinubu's word:There is a strong nexus between the place of Kano as a centre of prosperity and my plan for Nigeria. What I pledge is a revamped economy which will renew the hope of our people. Our country needs multiple centres of prosperity, and we intend to achieve that by adding value across all sectors of our economy.

“As I said during my speech at the Arewa House on Monday, Nigeria is sitting on a goldmine. There is no state in Nigeria that is lacking in one resources or another. We are determined to explore and exploit these resources to the maximum benefits of our people.

"Kano, for example, has huge agricultural potentials and important mineral resources underneath its ground like gold, silver, nickel, tin ore and columbite. Each of these, if properly harnessed, can add significantly to our economy as a country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

I won't govern from Dubai - Tinubu pokes fun at Atiku

I won't govern from Dubai - Tinubu pokes fun at Atiku

2023: God called me and Jandor to change Lagos story — Funke Akindele

2023: God called me and Jandor to change Lagos story — Funke Akindele

2023: Yoruba World Congress declares support for Tinubu in UK

2023: Yoruba World Congress declares support for Tinubu in UK

American University promotes 3 Nigerians to professors

American University promotes 3 Nigerians to professors

Suspects arrested for alleged supply of SIM packs, drugs to bandits in Zamfara

Suspects arrested for alleged supply of SIM packs, drugs to bandits in Zamfara

Floods: Spike in snakebite cases, village head’s wife killed in Plateau

Floods: Spike in snakebite cases, village head’s wife killed in Plateau

Tinubu support group wary of Southwest

Tinubu support group wary of Southwest

Obi-Datti begins door-to-door, markets campaign – Coordinator

Obi-Datti begins door-to-door, markets campaign – Coordinator

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu