The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Kwankwaso spoke shortly after casting his vote about 11.45a.m. at Tandu 1 Kwankwasu Ward in Madobi Local Government of Kano State .
I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso
The Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has expressed optimism of winning the ongoing presidential election.
” I will win the election by the special Grace of Allah,” Kwankwaso said.
He called for more political tolerance and understanding among politicians for a better electoral process in the country.
” We must demonstrate high sense of political tolerance to ensure peaceful conduct of future exercise,” he said.
