I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has expressed optimism of winning the ongoing presidential election.

NNPP suspends Chairman for refusing to apologise to Kwankwaso, Galadima

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Kwankwaso spoke shortly after casting his vote about 11.45a.m. at Tandu 1 Kwankwasu Ward in Madobi Local Government of Kano State .

” I will win the election by the special Grace of Allah,” Kwankwaso said.

He called for more political tolerance and understanding among politicians for a better electoral process in the country.

” We must demonstrate high sense of political tolerance to ensure peaceful conduct of future exercise,” he said.

