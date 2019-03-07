Umahi, who made the promise while speaking to newsmen in Abakiliki on Thursday, appealed for the votes of the people for more effective service delivery.

The governor attributed his achievements as governor to the grace of God, and promised to implement more people oriented programmes.

I have fulfilled my earlier promises such as the beautification of state capital, education and health enhancement, infrastructural development, human capital empowerment among others.

I however, plead for forgiveness on areas we fell short of expectations, we pledge to correct these lapses if given a second opportunity, he said.

Umahi said that his search for re-election was to maintain the unwritten charter of equity in zoning of political offices.

This unwritten charter has been enjoyed by my predecessors from other senatorial districts who were allowed to complete eight years in office.

I want the same opportunity given to the former governors from the northern and central districts to be given to me from the south, he said.

The governor declared Friday March 8 as public holiday to enable Ebonyi people to massively participate in the elections.

He called on the traditional institutions to create the necessary awareness to ensure massive participation in Saturdays election.

I urge security agencies and other organizations on election duty to discharge their functions creditably as witnessed during the presidential polls, he said.