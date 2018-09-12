Pulse.ng logo
I will unseat Wike – APC governorship aspirant

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Rivers, Mr Tonye Cole, said he would unseat the present government in the state in 2019.

Cole, who is aspiring to succeed Gov. Nyesom Wike, if given the ticket of his party, said that he would tackle economic and security challenges which the present administration had failed to do.

He told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, after submitting his nomination form for the party’s primaries that he would attract foreign direct investment into the state.

According to him, Rivers has the capacity to attract investors if conducive business environment is created.

Cole, therefore, said that he would use his experience and connection in business world to actualize the dream of improving on the economic status of the state, if given the opportunity.

He also said that wealth distribution at the grassroots was a major objective of his aspiration, adding that he would ensure that rural people were lifted out of poverty.

“Wealth distribution among the grass root people is extremely vital.

“I want to make sure that everybody in Rivers at the grassroots, who have been down, who has been impoverished, who does not have peace and security, are taken care of.

“From an industry perspective, I have been operating at the global level; I travel a lot, I have worked with a lot of people and people know me for doing business with passion.

“We believe that we can attract investment and secure investment in Rivers.

“Rule of law will be protected and they would be able to generate employment for the people of the state,’’ he said.

On security, Cole said that he would engage with the people for them to understand the negative impact of insecurity and crime on the lives and their communities.

According to him, the long term outcome of insecurity is that poverty continues to increase.

Security is a relationship thing as well; it has to deal with people because people who perpetrate crime and bring insecurity are human beings like you and me.

“One of the things that we are going to do is to engage with them wholly to make them understand what the outcome is as it affects them, not just their families but as it affects their communities.’’

