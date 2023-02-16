ADVERTISEMENT
I will respect rule of law as President of Nigeria– Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
The presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has unfurled his campaign agenda, vowing that his tenure will exalt the principles of justice and impartiality should he attain the mantle of leadership.

Obi gave the assurance during a town hall meeting, organised by the Imo chapter of the party on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Owerri.

In a display of consummate conviction, he underscored his unwavering dedication to fostering a novel Nigerian paradigm, one that embraces and accommodates all persons regardless of their ethnic, religious or ideological persuasions.

In his words: "My government will work closely with state governments to build uncommon synergy, with the aim of all-inclusive governance for the overall good of all the citizens. Nigeria is blessed, we have all it takes to be a great country,” Obi stated.

“All we need is the right leadership that will harness our potential as a country, such as the oil and gas in Imo, for our collective benefit. I will ensure respect for rule of law, secure and unite Nigeria and move the country from consumption to production. Vote for Labour Party, vote for human beings: papa, mama, pikin.”

What you should know: With a mere 8 days remaining until the pivotal decision, Nigeria teeters on the cusp of electing its next president via an auspicious, unprejudiced electoral process.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

