I will respect rule of law as President of Nigeria– Peter Obi

Obi gave the assurance during a town hall meeting, organised by the Imo chapter of the party on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Owerri.

In a display of consummate conviction, he underscored his unwavering dedication to fostering a novel Nigerian paradigm, one that embraces and accommodates all persons regardless of their ethnic, religious or ideological persuasions.

In his words: "My government will work closely with state governments to build uncommon synergy, with the aim of all-inclusive governance for the overall good of all the citizens. Nigeria is blessed, we have all it takes to be a great country,” Obi stated.

“All we need is the right leadership that will harness our potential as a country, such as the oil and gas in Imo, for our collective benefit. I will ensure respect for rule of law, secure and unite Nigeria and move the country from consumption to production. Vote for Labour Party, vote for human beings: papa, mama, pikin.”